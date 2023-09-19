Russia’s guided bomb attack kills six civilians in Kupiansk

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

byOlena Mukhina
19/09/2023
Consequences of Russian shelling of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast on 25 August. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast
On 19 September, Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the Investigation Department of the Main Department of National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, said that a Russia’s guided aerial bomb strike killed six civilians in the eastern city of Kupiansk.

The image shows a fragment of a Russian guided bomb that hit Kupiansk city in Kharkiv Oblast on 19 September. Source: Serhii Bolvinov

According to the official, the bomb targeted the vehicle of volunteers, who were evacuating civilians from the city. Two women and four men were killed in the attack.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation of nearly 12,000 civilians from 37 towns and villages near the northeastern front line as Russia continued its offensive operations to retake the territories in Kharkiv Oblast.

