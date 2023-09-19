Russia’s guided bomb attack kills six civilians in Kupiansk

On 19 September, Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the Investigation Department of the Main Department of National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, said that a Russia’s guided aerial bomb strike killed six civilians in the eastern city of Kupiansk.

According to the official, the bomb targeted the vehicle of volunteers, who were evacuating civilians from the city. Two women and four men were killed in the attack.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation of nearly 12,000 civilians from 37 towns and villages near the northeastern front line as Russia continued its offensive operations to retake the territories in Kharkiv Oblast.