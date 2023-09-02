Reaching targets 1,500 km deep inside Russia is no longer a problem — Ukraine’s Security and Defense Council Secretary

Ukraine’s Secretary of Security and Defense Council (RNBO), Oleksiy Danilov, stated that reaching targets 1,500 km deep inside Russia is no longer a problem, given that Ukraine has successfully tested its domestically produced drones and missiles.

“The nationality of the weapons used on the Russian Federation’s territory is Ukrainian. Two directions have been developed for a certain time — the missile program and unmanned aerial vehicles,” Danilov said on Ukrainian Radio.

He said that the missile program has been developed since 2020, although it is known that since 2015 Ukraine has been developing its own ballistic missile, Hrim, with a range of 1000 km. The missiles were prepared but not yet fully tested and finalized when the war started, in particular, due to funding issues in 2020-21. The program, presumably, was accelerated in 2022-2023.

As for the drones, Danilov said they are “very powerfully deployed in our country today with the involvement of a large number of private companies. All this will bring its results.“

He stressed that Ukraine doesn’t attack civilian objects of the Russian Federation.

“We attack either factories or military production of components that kill our children. We must put an end to this,” he said.

As for some oil refineries and other objects that often caught fire or got hit in Russia, Danilov said that this is the work of Russian partisans, whom Ukraine doesn’t control.

As for the distance at which Ukrainian troops can hit objects, according to the Secretary of RNBO, both 700 and even 1,000–1,500 km will no longer be a problem:

“A very large number of professional people worked for this, and all this is happening so that we can protect our country,” he concluded.

As was reported, Ukraine conducted several successful strikes on Russian airfields at the end of August 2023, destroying many planes, including at least two strategic bombers TU-22, and four Il-26 military cargo planes.