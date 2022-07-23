Agreement to export Ukrainian grain, unblock ports signed in Istanbul

Latest news Ukraine

Called “Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from Ukrainian sea ports,” it was signed by Turkey, the UN and Ukraine, and separately, Turkey, the UN and Russia, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

According to the agreement, the sea ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhnyi remain under the full control of the Ukrainian side. It is forbidden for any other vessels to be in these ports except for those that are to facilitate the export of grain and associated food products and fertilisers.

The initiative does not weaken the sanctions against Russia. There can be no escort of Ukrainian vessels by Russian ships.

A Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) is to be established in Istanbul under the aegis of the UN and will include representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN. The Centre will monitor implementation of the Initiative.

All commercial vessels will be inspected by the inspection teams in harbors determined by Turkey, at the entrance/exit to/from the Turkish strait.

No warships, aircraft or drones can come closer to the maritime humanitarian corridor than the distance established by the JCC.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Articles
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags