Agreement to export Ukrainian grain, unblock ports signed in Istanbul

Called “Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from Ukrainian sea ports,” it was signed by Turkey, the UN and Ukraine, and separately, Turkey, the UN and Russia, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

According to the agreement, the sea ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhnyi remain under the full control of the Ukrainian side. It is forbidden for any other vessels to be in these ports except for those that are to facilitate the export of grain and associated food products and fertilisers.



The initiative does not weaken the sanctions against Russia. There can be no escort of Ukrainian vessels by Russian ships.

A Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) is to be established in Istanbul under the aegis of the UN and will include representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN. The Centre will monitor implementation of the Initiative.

All commercial vessels will be inspected by the inspection teams in harbors determined by Turkey, at the entrance/exit to/from the Turkish strait.

No warships, aircraft or drones can come closer to the maritime humanitarian corridor than the distance established by the JCC.