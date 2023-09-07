Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

NYT: US to provide Ukraine with more cluster munitions

bySerge Havrylets
07/09/2023
2 minute read
Cluster munitions ukraine controversial
Cluster munitions. Illustrative image
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The US plans to provide Ukraine with a new batch of cluster munitions that help Ukraine’s Armed Forces conduct counteroffensive operations in the south and repel Russian attacks in the east, according to the New York Times.

A cluster munition is a form of air-dropped or ground-launched explosive weapon that releases or ejects smaller submunitions.

One of the unnamed US officials told the New York Times that cluster munitions are vital to helping Ukraine’s Armed Forces maintain the momentum gained during a counteroffensive on the southern front.

Western officials and experts agree that cluster munitions are most effective against Russian infantry and convoys of vehicles dispersed in open terrain.

“For now, Ukrainian forces say the arrival of American cluster munitions had not only raised morale, but also helped to pick apart Russian defensive positions in the south, keep pressure on Russian troops in the east and hold back Russian assaults in the northeast,” the New York Times wrote.

Apart from the offensive operations, cluster munitions helped Ukraine repel Russian attacks on Kupiansk in the Kharkiv Oblast (eastern Ukraine), where Ukrainian troops used these munitions in defense more than offense.

Heavy fighting in Kupiansk goes on, but Ukraine is holding the line, and “cluster munitions have indeed played a major role” in Ukrainian ability to repel Russian attacks, according to the New York Times.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts