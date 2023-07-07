US agrees to send cluster munitions to Ukraine – WH (updated)

On 7 July, US National security advisor Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden and his advisers had made a “unanimous decision” to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, The Guardian reported.

He added Kyiv had provided assurances on how it would use the munitions, and that Russia has been using them extensively since the beginning of the war.

Banned by more than 120 countries but not Ukraine, Russia, and the US, the cluster munitions are designed to detonate and scatter numerous smaller munitions or bomblets across wide areas, resulting in significantly broader devastation than individual rounds.

Update:

The approved military aid package worth $800 million includes cluster munitions, Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, air defense missiles, and an array of other ammunition, Politico and The Guardian reported.

According to CNN, Sullivan pointed to Russia’s use of cluster munitions since it began its invasion.

“Russia has been using cluster munitions with high dud or failure rates of between 30% and 40%. In this environment,” he said, noting US cluster munitions “would provide have dud rates far below what Russia is providing — not higher than 2.5%”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: cluster munitions, US