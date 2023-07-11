Cluster munitions will be next “game changer” against Russia, Ukraine Defense Minister hopes

Ukraine's Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov. Photo: RBC Ukraine

Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit on 11 July, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he hoped cluster munitions would become the next game-changer against Russia on the battlefield, according to Politico.

“As we got in May 2022 155-millimeter artillery systems, it became a game changer. In July, we got different types of [Multiple Launch Rocket Systems] it became [the] next game changer … And I hope that cluster munitions [become] a next game changer as weaponry or ammunition for liberation of our temporarily occupied territories,” he said.

Many countries banned cluster munitions, but not the US, Ukraine, and Russia.

Despite disapproval from some countries and humanitarian groups over the US decision to send cluster shells to Ukraine, Reznikov rejected the criticism. He emphasized that deploying these weapons would be limited to non-urban areas within Ukraine’s territory, and Ukraine’s allies would be informed about their usage and impact.

Russia has been widely using its cluster munitions in Ukraine for over a year of the all-out war.

