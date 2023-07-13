Ukraine has received US cluster munitions, didn’t use them yet, Ukrainian general told CNN

155mm Base Burn Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM) roundsl at Camp Hovey, South Korea. 20 September 2016. File photo: US Army, via PBS

On 13 July, a Ukrainian military general confirmed to CNN that Ukraine has indeed received cluster munitions from the US, but has not used them on the battlefield yet.

“We just got them, we haven’t used them yet, but they can radically change [the battlefield],” Brigadier-General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria Group of Forces, told CNN. “The enemy also understands that with getting this ammunition, we will have an advantage,” he added.

A week earlier, the White House announced its decision to supply Ukraine with cluster shells. The arrival of the American clusters has not been previously reported, CNN says.

Talking about US restrictions on employing cluster munitions, Tarnavskyi said their utilization is prohibited in heavily populated areas, even if occupied by Russian forces.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the supply of clusters is “temporary,” and the decision was made due to Ukraine’s low supply of standard artillery rounds.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: cluster munitions