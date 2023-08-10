Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

CNN: Ukraine provides Pentagon with report on cluster munition use

Ukraine has submitted a report to the Pentagon on the use of US cluster munitions on the battlefield against Russia, CNN reported citing a Ukrainian official.
byIryna Voichuk
10/08/2023
1 minute read
Cluster munition USA Ukraine
The American M864 cluster munition. Photo from open sources
According to CNN, a Ukrainian official states that the data provided by Ukraine to the US Department of Defense includes both the number of rounds fired and the number of Russian targets destroyed. However, the official declined to name those figures.

On 24 July, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview on CNN that Ukraine will share with the US a report on the use of cluster munitions in the coming days.

Earlier, Ukraine pledged to use cluster munitions while adhering to five key principles, including prohibiting their use in cities and on Russian territory and keeping track of affected areas.

Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit on 11 July, Ukrainian Defense Minister said he hoped cluster munitions would become the next game-changer against Russia on the battlefield, according to Politico.

