CNN: Ukraine provides Pentagon with report on cluster munition use

According to CNN, a Ukrainian official states that the data provided by Ukraine to the US Department of Defense includes both the number of rounds fired and the number of Russian targets destroyed. However, the official declined to name those figures.

On 24 July, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview on CNN that Ukraine will share with the US a report on the use of cluster munitions in the coming days.

Earlier, Ukraine pledged to use cluster munitions while adhering to five key principles, including prohibiting their use in cities and on Russian territory and keeping track of affected areas.

We welcome the decision of the US to provide Ukraine with the new liberation weapons that will significantly help us to de-occupy our territories while saving the lives of the Ukrainian soldiers. Under Article 51 of the UN Charter Ukraine has a universal internationally… — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) July 7, 2023

Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit on 11 July, Ukrainian Defense Minister said he hoped cluster munitions would become the next game-changer against Russia on the battlefield, according to Politico.

Related: