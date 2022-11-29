Russian agent detained in Odesa, convicted for 15 years in jail

Russian agent detained in Odesa, convicted for 15 years in jail

 

Latest news Ukraine

The court in Odesa found guilty local resident who became agent of Russian FSB. He was convicted for 15 years.

After the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the man began to conduct subversive activities in Odesa, State bureau for investigations said. He collected and transmitted to the occupiers information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military facilities in Odesa, data on Ukrainian patriots, recruited former Ukrainian law enforcement officers for subversive activities against Ukraine.

The man also planned to kidnap a patriotic Odesa businessman who was involved in volunteer activities in order to obtain his property. He was detained during the preparation of this crime.

