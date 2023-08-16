Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

AFP: Container ship sets sail from Odesa port blockaded by Russia

The first merchant vessel trapped in blockaded Ukrainian ports leaves Odesa despite Russia’s ongoing sea siege.
byYuri Zoria
16/08/2023
1 minute read
Ukraine says a container ship has left the Black Sea port of Odesa, using what it has described as a new temporary corridor for merchant ships to and from its ports, which are blockaded by Russia, France24 reports.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov identified the container ship as the Hong-Kong-flagged “Joseph Schulte,” saying it had been in the port since 23 February 2022, the day before the invasion.

Navy: Ukraine opens merchant ship registration for Black Sea corridors￼

Russia has been maintaining the sea blockade of the Ukrainian ports since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Last week the Ukrainian Navy announced the opening of a “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea to release cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outset of Russia’s invasion.

Read more:

