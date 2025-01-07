Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian Stryker crew runs over Russian soldier in Kursk Oblast attack

The fighting vehicle reportedly ran out of ammo, so the crew had to resort to this unconventional form of attack.
byYuri Zoria
07/01/2025
2 minute read
ukrainian stryker crew runs over russian soldier kursk oblast attack ukraine's ifv carmageddoned during ongoing new offensive russia's drone surveillance captured footage infantry fighting vehicle pursuing running least one snowy
Ukraine’s Stryker IFV runs over a Russian soldier in Kursk Oblast. Screenshot: Ukrainian military
Ukrainian Stryker crew runs over Russian soldier in Kursk Oblast attack

During Ukraine’s ongoing new offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, drone surveillance captured footage of a Ukrainian Stryker infantry fighting vehicle pursuing and running over at least one Russian soldier in snowy conditions, Forbes reports.

Ukrainian forces launched an offensive operation in western Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 6 January 2025, advancing up to three kilometers despite being outnumbered three-to-one. The operation, led by Ukraine’s independent air assault forces, began from Ukrainian positions on the northern edge of their 650-square-kilometer salient in the region. Intense combat erupted near the village of Berdin, with both sides engaging in close-quarter combat using short-range grenade launchers while under constant drone attacks.

The Ukrainian 19-ton Stryker infantry fighting vehicle, operated by a two-person crew, reportedly maneuvered deliberately to engage exposed Russian personnel in the field. Sources indicate it exhausted its ammunition, necessitating this unconventional form of attack.

Forbes says that the isolated position of the Russian soldiers might be explained by the rapid Ukrainian advance, which potentially succeeded in cutting off outlying Russian positions – a situation characteristic of the battle for Kursk since Ukraine’s invasion of the oblast in August.

Footage from another angle shows one of the Stryker’s crew also engaging the Russian serviceman with small arms. 

Drawing historical parallels, Forbes notes that historian Rick Atkinson highlights the challenges of fostering hatred among troops in his work An Army At Dawn. He reflects on the US Army’s early struggles during the 1942 North African campaign, where a lack of animosity toward the enemy contributed to initial setbacks against Nazi Germany. General George Patton, a prominent leader in the campaign, expressed his need for officers who could “sweat, get mad and think at the same time,” along with soldiers possessing “an adequate hatred of Germans,” Atkinson notes.

The Ukrainians, many of whom were civilians as recently as three years ago and joined the military only after Russia widened its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, may have been quicker to internalize that vital hatred of a foreign attacker,” Fobes wrote. 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts