Russian forces continue advancing to Ukrainian positions along multiple roads in Kursk Oblast daily despite prior setbacks, according to Forbes.

However, Russian commanders are reportedly withholding accurate intelligence on Ukrainian positions from their troops and the general staff, says Forbes analyst David Axe.

“All that is to say, the Russian attacks are both predictable—and blind. It’s a recipe for massive losses,” explained the expert.

According to Kriegsforscher, a Ukrainian drone operator supporting the defense of Kursk, Russians have lost 88 vehicles on three main roads near the village of Zelenyi Shliakh and in surrounding land on the northwest flank of the salient.

During the battles, Ukrainian troops have managed to approach Russian forces closely, exploiting poor Russian intelligence.

On 7 November, Ukrainian forces destroyed several BTR-82 armored vehicles of Russia’s 810th Naval Infantry Brigade at close range by entrenched troops near the Pohrebky settlement.

Russian blogger Romanov explained that the brigade commanders had assured Russia’s leadership that they fully controlled the road through Pohrebky. Acting on this information, Russia’s General Staff ordered an assault. However, Ukrainian mines still remained along the route, and no one in the 810th Naval Infantry Brigade cleared the road before the armored personnel carriers entered.

Romanov pointed out that disinformation from local command to the Russian military leadership is a systemic issue in this brigade and possibly in neighboring units in Kursk Oblast.

“That doesn’t mean the Russians will lose in Kursk. It does mean they’ll probably suffer catastrophic casualties, regardless of the ultimate outcome of the battle,” Axe concluded.

Earlier, the US State Department confirmed that 10,000 North Korean soldiers had been sent to eastern Russia, with most of them moving into Kursk Oblast to help the Russians fight off Ukraine’s offensives.

