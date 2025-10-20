Moscow says its position unchanged despite Trump push for ceasefire at current lines

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed on 20 October that Moscow's stance remains unchanged following US President Donald Trump's remarks about stopping Russian and Ukrainian forces at the current line of contact to begin negotiations.

"This topic has been raised repeatedly, raised with various nuances during Russian-American contacts, and the Russian side has given an answer each time, and this answer is well known: the consistency of the Russian Federation's position does not change," Peskov told journalists, according to Interfax.

The Kremlin representative was responding to reports about Trump's proposal to halt troops at their current positions as a first step toward full-scale peace talks on the Ukrainian settlement. Peskov dismissed these as "newspaper reports, in general."

According to the Financial Times, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 17 October, Trump called for accepting Russia's terms to end the war and said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin threatened to "destroy" Ukraine if it does not agree.

Trump later denied forcing Zelenskyy to agree to transfer all of Donbas to Russia.

Immediately after the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump called for concluding a peace agreement and "stopping where they are" on the battlefield.