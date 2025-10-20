Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Moscow says its position unchanged despite Trump push for ceasefire at current lines

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov characterized reports of US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire proposal as “newspaper reports, in general” while maintaining that Moscow’s position has not changed.
byMaria Tril
20/10/2025
2 minute read
Russian president Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Peskov, his
Moscow says its position unchanged despite Trump push for ceasefire at current lines

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed on 20 October that Moscow's stance remains unchanged following US President Donald Trump's remarks about stopping Russian and Ukrainian forces at the current line of contact to begin negotiations.

"This topic has been raised repeatedly, raised with various nuances during Russian-American contacts, and the Russian side has given an answer each time, and this answer is well known: the consistency of the Russian Federation's position does not change," Peskov told journalists, according to Interfax.

The Kremlin representative was responding to reports about Trump's proposal to halt troops at their current positions as a first step toward full-scale peace talks on the Ukrainian settlement. Peskov dismissed these as "newspaper reports, in general."

According to the Financial Times, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 17 October, Trump called for accepting Russia's terms to end the war and said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin threatened to "destroy" Ukraine if it does not agree.

Trump later denied forcing Zelenskyy to agree to transfer all of Donbas to Russia.

Immediately after the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump called for concluding a peace agreement and "stopping where they are" on the battlefield.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts