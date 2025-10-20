Ukraine prepares contract to purchase 25 Patriot systems, funded by Russian frozen assets

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his visit to Washington that Ukraine is discussing a contract for the delivery of 25 Patriot air defense systems, which Kyiv would receive over several years.

"These 25 systems we will receive annually, different quantities in different years," Zelenskyy told journalists, according to Suspilne.

The president explained that 25 systems is the request from Ukraine's Air Force, but the country cannot receive this quantity immediately. The delivery would be spread across multiple years.

According to Zelenskyy, the main challenge is the manufacturer's production queue for other countries. However, he noted that the White House could change the queue if there is political will.

"We understand which European countries can give us this queue priority. There is more positive momentum in this issue - we are working now to get the necessary decisions," he said.

Zelenskyy added that key European NATO member countries have Patriot systems that belong to the United States. Ukraine could also receive these complexes if there is "good will" and support from the White House.

The president said the funds needed to purchase the 25 Patriot systems will come from frozen Russian assets, and the financial basis for this agreement has already been worked out.

"We also need to work on another financial source. We have 28 bilateral security agreements with countries today. Finding finances and paying advance payments is the task, and within the framework of these agreements it is realistic," Zelenskyy added.

On 29 September, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany will transfer two more Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of 2025, with support from Norwegian partners.

On 10 October, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing an agreement to purchase weapons from the United States. Among the priorities are air defense systems, the HIMARS artillery system along with modifications for ATACMS tactical missiles.