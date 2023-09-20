Ukraine’s Parliament approves immediate asset declaration disclosure

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada approved President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s veto and passed an amended law restoring full electronic asset declaration for officials, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported.

The changes require immediate disclosure of declarations, whereas earlier plans deferred this by one year.

The registry will exclude declarations of military personnel and those in occupied territories.

Declarations will be public for territorial recruitment centers, military medical commissions, and procurement officials.

On 5 September, Parliament voted to reinstate e-declarations for officials and lawmakers but declined to mandate immediate disclosure.

Zelenskyy then vetoed the law, stating limits on declaration were unacceptable, and registries must open now.

The amended bill 9534 requires the submission of 2021-2023 declarations within 90 days. Passing this law is necessary for Ukraine to start EU accession talks.

341 out of 404 lawmakers voted for immediate disclosure of declarations in the revised law. The day after parliament passed the earlier version, a petition appeared on Zelenskyy’s website urging officials’ asset declarations be opened, garnering over 25,000 votes within hours.

Read also: