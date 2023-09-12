Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Zelenskyy vetoes law leaving asset e-declarations closed for a year, says they must be public now

Zelenskyy vetoes a recently adopted bill to maintain transparency in electronic asset declarations, saying that e-declarations should be public now, not in a year as the bill suggested.
byYuri Zoria
12/09/2023
2 minute read
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Screenshot from a video by Ukrainian TV
On 12 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed the bill reinstating electronic asset declarations during martial law but restricting access to their registers for a year. He announced it in his morning video address to the nation.

Zelenskyy says the restrictions on declarations are unacceptable, and the registers should be opened now:

“I have vetoed a law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, which contained restrictions on the electronic declaration. I believe everyone understands the reason for this veto: the declarations must be open immediately. Not in a year, already now the register should be opened,” he said in his address.

He added in a Telegram post that the bill should be re-voted, “preferably quickly,” with the major amendment that the e-declaration registry should be ope immediately.

The Rada adopted Bill No. 9534 “On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Defining the Procedure for Submission of Declarations by Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government during Martial Law” on 5 September. The adoption of this law is necessary for Ukraine, in particular, to start negotiations on accession to the EU.

The next day, a petition was submitted to the President’s website calling for the opening of a register of asset declarations of officials by returning the draft law to parliament. In a few hours, it gained the number of votes required for the President’s consideration of the petition, more than 25,000.

Earlier on 12 September, Parliament Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk signed the bill to reinstate asset declarations during martial law. The document was sent to the president for signature.

