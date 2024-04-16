Eng
Esp

Commander: Russians lose up to 70% of equipment amid assault on Chasiv Yar

Russian troops experience 50 to 70% equipment losses during their ongoing assault on Chasiv Yar, as reported by a battalion commander fighting in the area.
byYuri Zoria
16/04/2024
2 minute read
Situation in the Bakhmut sector of the front in the area of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine as of 16 April 2024, according to Deepstatemap’s data.
During their ongoing assault on the town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces are losing 50 to 70% of their military equipment. Yurii Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles battalion in the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, reported this on Ukrainian Radio.

Earlier, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reported that Russian forces are concentrating their efforts west of Bakhmut to capture the town of Chasiv Yar by 9 May, aiming to control the strategic Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal.

According to Fedorenko, despite facing ammunition shortages, Ukrainian forces are effectively holding their positions in the Chasiv Yar area, where the enemy has made no tactical gains in the past 24 hours.

Commander Yurii Fedorenko noted that Chasiv Yar is strategically important as it offers commanding heights. If captured, it would allow the invaders to take fire control of the towns of Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, and parts of Kramatorsk City.

However, these objectives remain unfulfilled as Ukrainian defense forces continue to repel the enemy effectively, as the Russians usually lose 50-70% of the equipment involved in assaults, “that is why we are holding the front,” he says.

“I will say frankly, the amount of ammunition to feed our firepower really matters: to one of our shots, the enemy can make six to seven. But our Defense Forces use whatever unmanned capabilities they have to efficiently hit the enemy,” Fedorenko said.

