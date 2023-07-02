The sinkhole of the explosion. Source: Baza TG channel

An explosion has been reported in Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk near a military airfield, and a large crater has been created.

The Mash Telegram channel claims that air defense systems in Primorsko-Akhtarsk shot down a missile that allegedly tried to attack a fuel and lubricant depot on the territory of the military airfield.

Explosion, 10-meter crater reported at airfield from where Russia launched Shahed drones at Ukraine Mash claims that 🇷🇺air defense in Primorsko-Akhtarsk shot down a missile that allegedly tried to attack a fuel depot on the military airfieldhttps://t.co/vEGWBgOwMo

📽️ Mash/TG pic.twitter.com/06JAscLcyE — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 2, 2023

The 93.ru portal writes that around 16:00, residents of the Krasnodar Krai city reported a loud explosion, after which a column of black smoke rose into the sky. According to the portal, the explosion occurred near a military airfield.

The Telegram channel Baza published a photo of a sinkhole allegedly caused by the explosion. According to Baza, the crater is about 10 meters in diameter and about four meters deep.

Ukraine’s Army had reported on 29 and 30 June that Russia launched Iranian Shahed drones from this airfield.