Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Drones target locomotive depot in Russia’s Rostov Oblast

Russian authorities claim intercepting multiple drones in Rostov Oblast’s Salsk and Ust-Donetskii areas, causing minimal infrastructure damage.
byYuri Zoria
29/12/2024
2 minute read
drones target locomotive depot russia's rostov oblast drones-salsk-rostov-oblast-attack- russian authorities reported multiple drone incidents across around noon 29 attacks affecting railway infrastructure triggering air defense responses acting governor yuri slyusar
Drones target locomotive depot in Russia’s Rostov Oblast

Russian authorities reported multiple drone incidents across Rostov Oblast on around noon on 29 December, with attacks affecting railway infrastructure and triggering air defense responses. Acting Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slyusar claimed air defense systems engaged “enemy” – meaning Ukrainian – drones in the region’s several locations. 

Ukraine has not commented on the attack, and the targets and outcome remain unclear. Daytime drone attacks within Russia are unusual for Ukraine, as they typically occur at night or early morning. This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia.

Russian Telegram channel Astra shared footage showing one drone flying over Salsk, along with two videos showing what appears to be a drone being shot down near railway infrastructure, filmed from two different angles.

Salsk, located about 370 km from the frontline in southern Rostov Oblast near Russia’s North Caucasus regions, which were targeted on 25 December, may have been along the route of drones possibly heading toward Grozny, the capital of Chechnya. Ust-Donetskii, situated in central Rostov Oblast, lies approximately 270 km from the warzone.

Around 11:00 Kyiv time, Slyusar stated that air defense forces had shot down a drone in the Ust-Donetskii district.

“Preliminarily, there are no casualties or destruction on the ground. Air defense forces continue their operations,” he wrote.

Later, at approximately 13:00 Kyiv time, Slyusar confirmed the attack on Salsk, claming:

In Salsk, minor damage was reported to buildings within the locomotive depot following a drone attack, with windows shattered. No fire occurred at the crash site. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries among people. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene,” he wrote, later updating that “Another drone was shot down near Salsk. Preliminary information indicates no injuries from falling debris and no damage on the ground.”

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that between 13:00 and 15:00 Moscow time, air defenses intercepted four Ukrainian drones: two over Rostov Oblast and one each over Bryansk and Oryol oblasts.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts