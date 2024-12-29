Russian authorities reported multiple drone incidents across Rostov Oblast on around noon on 29 December, with attacks affecting railway infrastructure and triggering air defense responses. Acting Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slyusar claimed air defense systems engaged “enemy” – meaning Ukrainian – drones in the region’s several locations.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack, and the targets and outcome remain unclear. Daytime drone attacks within Russia are unusual for Ukraine, as they typically occur at night or early morning. This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia.

Russian Telegram channel Astra shared footage showing one drone flying over Salsk, along with two videos showing what appears to be a drone being shot down near railway infrastructure, filmed from two different angles.

Salsk, located about 370 km from the frontline in southern Rostov Oblast near Russia’s North Caucasus regions, which were targeted on 25 December, may have been along the route of drones possibly heading toward Grozny, the capital of Chechnya. Ust-Donetskii, situated in central Rostov Oblast, lies approximately 270 km from the warzone.

Drones target locomotive depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast



Russian authorities claim intercepting multiple drones in Rostov Oblast's Salsk and Ust-Donetskii areas causing minimal infrastructure damage.https://t.co/WHyma3siSU

📹TG/Astra pic.twitter.com/Ie5rEslddK — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 29, 2024

Around 11:00 Kyiv time, Slyusar stated that air defense forces had shot down a drone in the Ust-Donetskii district.

“Preliminarily, there are no casualties or destruction on the ground. Air defense forces continue their operations,” he wrote.

Later, at approximately 13:00 Kyiv time, Slyusar confirmed the attack on Salsk, claming:

“In Salsk, minor damage was reported to buildings within the locomotive depot following a drone attack, with windows shattered. No fire occurred at the crash site. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries among people. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene,” he wrote, later updating that “Another drone was shot down near Salsk. Preliminary information indicates no injuries from falling debris and no damage on the ground.”

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that between 13:00 and 15:00 Moscow time, air defenses intercepted four Ukrainian drones: two over Rostov Oblast and one each over Bryansk and Oryol oblasts.

Related: