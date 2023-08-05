Ukrainian marine drones are improving, recent attack on Novorossiysk shows

August 4, 2023, marks a significant day for Ukraine: the Ukrainian defense forces successfully carried out an impactful attack on the Russian port and naval base in Novorossiysk, a location previously deemed a safe haven for Russia.

The Ukrainian kamikaze marine drones demonstrated their capabilities once again, covering a distance of at least 700 km without interference from Russian sea and air assets, physical defenses, or electronic warfare systems, Defense Express notes. Ukrainian forces achieved a convincing victory in another naval battle, significantly damaging the Russian assault landing ship “Olenegorskiy Gornyak” and possibly sinking the anti-diversion boat “Suworowetz.”

Ukrainian kamikaze marine drones, like the Magura V5, have shown remarkable improvements in their capabilities during the recent attack on Novorossiysk. It is possible that they can now hold 450 kilograms. These marine drones can operate up to a maximum range of 800 km and transmit real-time images from their optical-electronic stations to control centers, even with Russian jamming attempts proving ineffective. As Ukraine’s defense forces continue to enhance their technology, it is expected that Russian forces will seek to bolster their defense measures against future kamikaze boat attacks, potentially including physical barriers and radio-electronic countermeasures.

Targeting the enemy’s logistics is a pivotal aspect of this attack, as Novorossiysk has served as a crucial transit base for delivering military cargo to the temporarily occupied ports of Berdiansk and Mariupol via sea transport. Disrupting this supply line holds strategic importance in the ongoing war.

Moreover, Russia frequently deploys missile-carrying warships, including the “Kalibr” missile systems, in Novorossiysk. As a result, the Ukrainian kamikaze marine drone may set their sights on these naval missile carriers in future attacks.