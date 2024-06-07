French-German arms manufacturer Caesar to establish its maintenance plant in Ukraine

The French-German consortium KNDS and the Ukrainian company ENMEK signed two declarations of intent on 7 June, one of which pertains to the establishment of a maintenance center for the Caesar self-propelled artillery system, reports BMFTV.

According to the report, the announcement was made in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A contract for the transfer of licensed 155mm ammunition production to Ukraine was formalized. KNDS manufactures artillery systems, combat tanks, and the Caesar self-propelled artillery platforms utilized by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The defense ministers of France and Germany, Sébastien Lecornu and Boris Pistorius, announced in late March that a factory would produce military equipment and ammunition on Ukrainian soil.

Negotiations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden also took place in Paris, during which the White House chief announced a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine.

According to media reports, the announced package will include air defense missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, 155mm howitzers, armored vehicles, trailers, patrol boats, construction materials, and a wide range of other spare parts and equipment.

