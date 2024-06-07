Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

French-German arms manufacturer Caesar to establish its maintenance plant in Ukraine

Ukraine will soon domestically produce 155mm ammunition under a new contract formalized between The French-German consortium KNDS and the Ukrainian company ENMEK during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Paris.
byMaria Tril
07/06/2024
1 minute read
What if Russia wins in Ukraine
A Caesar howitzer in the service of the Ukrainian Army. Photo: Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov
French-German arms manufacturer Caesar to establish its maintenance plant in Ukraine

The French-German consortium KNDS and the Ukrainian company ENMEK signed two declarations of intent on 7 June, one of which pertains to the establishment of a maintenance center for the Caesar self-propelled artillery system, reports BMFTV.

According to the report, the announcement was made in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A contract for the transfer of licensed 155mm ammunition production to Ukraine was formalized. KNDS manufactures artillery systems, combat tanks, and the Caesar self-propelled artillery platforms utilized by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The defense ministers of France and Germany, Sébastien Lecornu and Boris Pistorius, announced in late March that a factory would produce military equipment and ammunition on Ukrainian soil.

Negotiations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden also took place in Paris, during which the White House chief announced a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine.

According to media reports, the announced package will include air defense missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, 155mm howitzers, armored vehicles, trailers, patrol boats, construction materials, and a wide range of other spare parts and equipment.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts