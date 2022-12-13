France delivers another batch of howitzers to Ukraine – French Defense Minister

French howitzer TRF1

French towed howitzer TRF1 during the military drill in the USA. Photo: The U.S. Department of Defense 

Latest news Ukraine

Six howitzers TRF1 have come from France to Ukraine, according to French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

TRF1 is a France-made 155-mm towed howitzer with a firing range of 24 km. This howitzer can fire six high-explosive shells per minute.

Since the beginning of Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, France has handed Ukraine 18 modern self-propelled artillery units CAESAR, which is one-quarter of France’s entire mobile artillery.

French share of arms deliveries to Ukraine is less than 2%, yet France intends to play its part

Apart from howitzers, France delivers air defense systems Crotale, radars, generators, and multiple-launch rocket systems LRU to Ukraine to strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces and help repel the Russian invasion.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags