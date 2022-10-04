French share of arms deliveries to Ukraine is less than 2%, yet France intends to play its part

“It might look like we are behind other countries, but France has every intention of playing its part,” says Gen Jérome Pellistrandi, editor of the National Defence Review. These arguments are not without merit, says Mr Heisbourg. The problem is that by not being more present in theatre, France risks writing itself out of the plot.

For Heisbourg the equation is simple. Ukraine will talk to countries who it knows are likely to deliver the weapons it needs. France at the moment is not one of them.

Pierre Haroche, who lectures on international security at Queen Mary University of London, views that France should beef up its contribution as early as possible, in order to reassure eastern European countries like Poland that “we are all on the same page”.