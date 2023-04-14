Ukrainian military completed artillery training in Denmark

The Ukrainian military has completed training on French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzers in Denmark, an illustrative collage/ Source: 24tv.ua

In Denmark, the Ukrainian military has completed training on French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, destined for Ukraine in the coming weeks, as reported by European Pravda, referencing the Danish Ministry of Defense.

In January, with the support of the parliament, the Danish government made a decision to transfer all 19 Caesar howitzers ordered from France to Ukraine. In addition to the equipment, the Danish side offered to provide Ukrainian military training and education.

On Friday, the acting Danish Minister of Defense, Troels Lund Poulsen, visited the last group of Ukrainian military trained in Denmark.

“The training and exercises have been completed, and the Ukrainians are now ready to use the system,” reads the statement by the Danish Ministry of Defense. “At present, Denmark has provided Ukraine with military assistance totaling approximately kr6,2 billion ($915 million),” the Danish Defense Minister stated.

Mr. Poulsen visited Ukraine earlier this week to announce that Denmark will deliver Caesar self-propelled howitzers in May and will begin delivering Leopard 1 tanks before summer.

Following the delivery of MiG-29s by Poland and Slovakia, the Danish Minister of Defense did not rule out a decision by the West regarding the possible transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine “by summer.”

