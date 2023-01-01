Ukraine downs 45 drones from Russia’s New Year attack

Ukrainians had a restless New Year: in the day of New Year’s Eve, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukrainian civilian objects, killing one person and injuring over 20, and in the night, Russia continued the war on civilians with dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

Ukraine’s air defense downed 45 of them – 13 in 2022 and 32 in 2023.

32 drones were shot down above Kyiv, according to the city administration.