Politico: US set to announce $ 6 billion military aid package for Ukraine

The US is preparing to announce a $6 billion military aid package for Ukraine, incorporating Patriot and artillery munitions and additional military support, per Politico sources.
byYuri Zoria
26/04/2024
Sweden to boost 155mm artillery ammo production for Ukraine
155mm artillery ammunition. Photo: mil.in.ua
The US is close to announcing one of its largest military aid packages for Ukraine, with plans to finalize and unveil contracts worth up to $6 billion as soon as 26 April, including Patriot surface-to-air missiles, as confirmed by two US officials to Politico.

Last fall, President Joe Biden requested $95 billion in foreign aid, including $60+ billion for Ukraine, but Congressional Republicans stalled the proposal for six months, with it passed and signed into law only on 24 April. This delay left Ukrainian troops, already outgunned and outmanned by Russian forces, more vulnerable, enabling Russia to capture additional territory and escalate aerial attacks.

Politico says, referring to two officials and another informed source, that the package will utilize part of the $61 billion allocated for Ukraine by President Joe Biden. It includes Patriot air defense munitions, artillery ammunition, drones, counter-drone technology, and air-to-air missiles for fighter jets. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to announce the new aid package during a virtual meeting on 26 April with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group or Ramstein Group, comprising over 50 nations.

The equipment, including ammunition for HIMARS and NASAMS, is expected to take several years to reach Ukraine due to funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). This program involves contracting US defense firms to produce new equipment for Ukraine, rather than using existing US military stocks.

If announced, the new package would add to the $1 billion in immediate military aid announced by the Pentagon on 24 April, which included air defense systems, artillery, and armored vehicles, with some items expected to be delivered within days.

