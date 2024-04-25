Eng
Esp

The US wants the provision of ATACMS to Ukraine to prompt Berlin to make a decision on Taurus

The United States hopes that the allies’ decision to transfer long-range missiles, particularly ATACMS, to Ukraine will prompt Germany to make a similar move for its own Taurus cruise missiles.
byBenjamin Looijen
25/04/2024
2 minute read
himars atacms missiles
M142 HIMARS and ATACMS missiles/ Source: Militarniy, mil.in.ua, photo by Mariusz Burcz
As reported by European Pravda with reference to AFP, the US hopes that the allies’ decision to transfer long-range missiles, particularly ATACMS, to Ukraine will prompt Germany to do the same with regards to its Taurus cruise missiles.

A senior US defense official stressed on the condition of anonymity that it was Germany that should make the decision to provide Taurus to Ukraine.

“But certainly the provision of the ATACMS system by the United States, as well as previous decisions by Britain and France to provide long-range cruise missiles – we certainly hope that will be a factor,” the official added.

Ukraine has long been asking Germany to provide Taurus missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers. But Berlin has refused to do so, fearing an escalation of the conflict.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently confirmed that he would continue to refuse to supply cruise missiles – even though the US Congress is ready to hand over US long-range ATACMS missiles.

After that, US presidential national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that Ukraine had received long-range ATACMS missiles and their deliveries would continue in the future.

Western weapons crucial for survival

Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated that Chancellor Scholz’s refusal to provide Taurus missiles is due to fear of Putin’s nuclear threats, underscoring the importance of Western weapons for Ukraine’s survival and potential victory against Russia’s invasion.

The Ukrainian president made it clear that the Taurus missiles, as well as American ATACMS short-range missiles and F-16 fighter jets, are crucial for Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against the ongoing Russian invasion.

However, the Ukrainian leader suggested that Scholz’s decision may be rooted in a deeper fear – the fear of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats. Zelenskyy’s remarks challenge the official narrative given by Chancellor Scholz, who has previously justified the Taurus refusal by stating that he does not want to make Germany a party to the war in case Ukraine uses the Taurus missiles to attack targets inside Russia.

