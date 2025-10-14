Zelenskyy expands helicopter hunt as Russia sends hundreds of drones each night

In response to the ongoing nightly waves of Russian drone attacks, Ukraine will deploy additional helicopter groups to reinforce its current air defense capabilities, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.

Russia continues its daily terror campaign against Ukrainian civilians. Each day, Moscow strikes across the country — launching drones and missiles at rear cities, dropping guided bombs near the front, and shelling frontline areas with artillery. In recent weeks, Russia’s explosive drone attacks have focused on Ukraine’s power infrastructure ahead of the cold season. To counter these threats, Ukraine already deploys helicopters alongside other air defense systems, responding to nightly drone assaults that range from several dozen to several hundred UAVs.

Ukraine expands helicopter deployment to hunt drones

Zelenskyy said the army aviation’s role in countering Russian UAVs will be expanded through the formation of new helicopter groups. These groups will be tasked with detecting, intercepting, and destroying enemy drones, as well as protecting key infrastructure across the country.

He also emphasized that Ukraine is working with foreign partners to acquire new types of helicopters and aircraft to improve its air defense system.

Alongside the expansion of army aviation, the President said that Ukraine is continuing to cooperate with drone-interceptor manufacturers.

"There were reports on cooperation with companies producing drone-interceptors — maximum production volumes are needed," Zelenskyy wrote.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainian-made drone-interceptors are already destroying about 68% of Russian drones.

Other topics on the command meeting agenda

Other topics discussed during the 13 October meeting included restoring damaged energy infrastructure, particularly in frontline oblasts and those near the Russian border.

Zelenskyy also mentioned the upcoming Ramstein-format meeting, where Ukraine’s key air defense needs will be presented. Work continues within the international PURL and SAFE programs, with calls for greater European participation in defense initiatives to deter Russia.