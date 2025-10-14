Zelenskyy warns Ukraine may need emergency electricity imports after “one or two” Russian terror strikes

Russia is preparing new attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that after one or two large-scale strikes, the country might need to import electricity, UkrInform reports.

Russia continues its daily attacks on Ukrainian civilians, using all available conventional weapons. In recent weeks, Russian forces have shifted focus to Ukraine’s power infrastructure ahead of the cold season, attempting to plunge the country into darkness and cold.

Ukraine prepares for a new energy winter

During a joint press conference in Kyiv with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, on 13 October, the Ukrainian president noted that Kyiv is already preparing for potential damage to its energy system.

“Perhaps after one or two attacks, we will need to import electricity. We always use this option during winter, and it remains available to us,” Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Ukraine has established energy cooperation mechanisms with the EU, allowing it to quickly purchase the required electricity in case of a critical situation.

European support and a new aid package

High Representative Kallas in Kyiv announced that the European Union plans to provide Ukraine with an additional €100 million for winter support, as Russia attempts to compensate for battlefield failures by targeting civilian energy infrastructure.

“Russia seeks to compensate for its failures on the front with terrorist attacks on Ukraine’s energy system,” Kallas said, noting that Russia’s summer offensive failed and resulted in massive losses for the Kremlin.

She added that the EU is discussing a reparations credit, backed by frozen Russian assets, to provide long-term financial support for Ukraine. The amount is estimated at $140 billion, while Ukraine spends around $120 billion on the war against Russia.

At the same time, Russia spends $350 billion on the war against Ukraine, Zelenskyy noted, according to Fox News.

Gas attacks and funding heating needs

Zelenskyy also addressed gas supply issues, stressing that the main challenge this winter will not be fuel availability, but financing its purchase.

“They attack our water supply and gas infrastructure. That’s why we started talking about gas imports. Gas itself is not the problem — the problem is having enough funds to buy it,” Zelenskyy explained.

He added that Ukraine maintains constant dialogue with European and transatlantic allies, including NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Norwegian partners, who are ready to assist without additional conditions.