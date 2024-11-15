UK Intelligence: Ukraine’s innovative strike damages Russian frigates in Caspian Sea

At least two Russian Gepard-class frigates were damaged in Kaspiysk following a strike during a special operation by Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR), according to the intelligence from the UK Ministry of Defense.

On the first week of November, Ukraine’s HUR successfully conducted an innovative special operation, marking the first time a strike was carried out against Russia’s Caspian Flotilla. At least two targets in Kaspiysk were hit, including the missile ships Tatarstan and Dagestan, per UkrInform. Several other small missile ships of project 21631 were damaged.

“On 6 November 2024, Ukraine almost certainly targeted the port of Kaspiysk in Russia with an uncrewed aerial vehicle. The port highly likely hosted multiple Russian Navy vessels at the time, with at least two likely Gepard-Class frigates sustaining damage,” said British Intelligence.

The extent of the damage remains unclear, but it is believed the ships will be reportedly repaired quickly.

“Russia’s Caspian Flotilla was likely used to launch mass attacks against Ukraine in 2022 and has continued to be used to launch infrequent attacks through 2023-2024. It’s, however, unlikely that the Russian vessels damaged in this strike had been used to launch direct strikes on Ukrainian territory,” said the UK’s Defense Ministry.

The agency has also noted that, against the backdrop of Russia’s low current activity in the Black Sea, this attack demonstrated Ukraine’s capability to strike Russian targets in areas previously considered safe for operations.

“Prior to the strike, the Ukrainian UAV highly likely traversed a large area of Russian territory without being intercepted. This will highly likely cause concern to Russian political and military leaders,” the ministry concluded.

Related: