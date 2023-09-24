Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Bloomberg: Republican presidential candidate DeSantis says he opposes NATO membership for Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
24/09/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian Army’s Leopard 2 tanks. Screeshot from the Armed Forces’ video
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said he opposes NATO membership for Ukraine, as per Bloomberg

According to DeSantis, Ukraine’s accession to the Alliance isn’t in the US’s security interest and adding more obligations to the country. “So if you’re adding more obligations, then what are the benefits that we’re getting in return?” he said on The Glenn Beck Program podcast. 

DeSantis also said he didn’t believe the US should give a “blank check” to Ukraine unless it’s using leverage to bring the conflict to a conclusion.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden promised to send “a small number” of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

US will, after all, supply long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

The exact amount of missiles to be provided and the terms of delivery were not disclosed. It remains unclear when the US plans to formally announce the missile transfer to Ukraine.

 

