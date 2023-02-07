Russia remains unlikely to deliver sweeping advances as leaders demand – British intelligence

Russia has been attempting to restart major offensive operations since January but remains unlikely to build up the forces needed to affect the outcome of the war within the coming weeks, the British Defense Intelligence said in its daily update.

“It is highly likely that Russia has been attempting to restart major offensive operations in Ukraine since early January 2023. Its operational goal is almost certainly to capture the remaining Ukrainian-held parts of Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces have only managed to gain several hundred meters of territory per week. This is almost certainly because Russia now lacks the munitions and maneuver units required for successful offensives.

Senior commanders likely make plans requiring undermanned, inexperienced units to achieve unrealistic objectives due to political and professional pressure.

Russian leaders will likely continue to demand sweeping advances. It remains unlikely that Russia can build up the forces needed to substantially affect the outcome of the war within the coming weeks,” it wrote.