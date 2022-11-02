Warger owner Prigozhin likely trying to burnish his credibility within Russia’s security system – British Intel

Owner of Russia’s private military company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin is “likely trying to burnish his credibility” within Russia’s national security system, according to the British Defense Ministry’s intelligence update.

“The owner of the Russian Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, stated on 23 October that Wagner forces were making advances of 100-200m per day, which he claimed was ‘normal in modern warfare’.



“According to their military doctrine, Russian forces plan to advance 30km or more per day in most conditions. In February, Russian forces planned to make a 1000km advance through Ukraine within a month. In September, Ukrainian forces achieved advances of over 20km per day.



“In the last two months, Prigozhin has abandoned any pretence that he is not associated with Wagner and has been more explicit in his public statements. He is likely trying to burnish his credibility within the stressed Russian national security system,” the report reads.