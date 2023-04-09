Heavy losses among Wagner group force Russia to deploy elite army units to storm Bakhmut – Ukrainian military

Situation around Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast as of 9 April 2023. Map: Liveuamap.

The Wagner Group PMC keeps sustaining heavy losses in Bakhmut, causing the Russian command to send elite army units, including paratroopers, to capture the city. This was announced by Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the national telethon, UNIAN reports.

According to him, the Russians are not reinforcing their grouping, but are taking forced measures due to systematic and enormous losses as the Wagner Group faces challenges in replenishing their losses, especially after the flow of Russian prisoners has decreased.

“The fact that paratroopers emerged there is not a reinforcement, but [it’s because] Wagner is taking very heavy losses. That is why the enemy is forced to bring up additional units of regular troops – paratroopers and motorized riflemen – in order to replenish the grouping in this direction. Otherwise, it won’t be able to conduct such aggressive dynamic military actions in this direction,” Cherevatyi said.

He noted that the losses among these units sent to assault Bakhmut are also significant. Furthermore, Cherevatyi stated that Russia does not have a large pool of prepared reserve paratroopers, which is why they are being supplemented with mobilized troops.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, PMC Wagner