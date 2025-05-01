Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“Rare triumph”: US-Ukraine mineral deal marks political victory for both sides amid peace efforts

Despite past setbacks, including the controversial Oval Office meeting, the new agreement signals a potential shift in Washington’s approach to the war in Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
01/05/2025
3 minute read
The White House in Washington DC, illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons.
The White House in Washington DC. The illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons.
“Rare triumph”: US-Ukraine mineral deal marks political victory for both sides amid peace efforts

The implications of the new US-Ukraine mineral deal will depend on how US President Donald Trump uses the agreement in negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to end the war in Ukraine, The Economist has reported. 

On 30 April, Ukraine and the US reached a long-anticipated deal on critical minerals extraction after months of preparation and setbacks. One previous agreement version notably collapsed following the scandalous Oval Office dispute between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Many insiders believe that Trump has yet to form his position on Ukraine fully, despite the strong anti-Ukrainian and isolationist leanings of his “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) base and key political appointees.

After signing the agreement, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said the new partnership “signals clearly to Russia that the Trump Administration is committed to…a free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine over the long term.” While Ukraine will welcome that language, it also knows that the pledge lacks concrete specifics.

There is still hope that the deal could eventually lead to real security guarantees or weapons transfers, fulfilling the original quid pro quo Ukraine offered America last fall.

As a political gesture, this agreement marks a rare triumph for both Trump, who is eager to showcase achievements, and for Ukraine, which is determined not to be sacrificed in the process of a great-power reset.

The deal will apply only to future resource and infrastructure projects selected by Ukraine. It remains unclear whether these will include future oil and gas exploration.

A source close to the White House said the agreement could help dismantle the prevailing MAGA narrative that Ukraine is merely a Democratic Party cause, and instead foster a new sense of “equality” between Kyiv and the new US administration.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts