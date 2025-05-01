Trump administration authorizes its first $50 mn commercial arms export to Ukraine

On 1 May, US President Donald Trump’s administration notified Congress of its approval to authorize the export of over $50 million in defense-related goods to Ukraine through direct commercial sales (DCS), according to diplomatic sources cited by the Kyiv Post.

This move marks the administration’s first arms export decision regarding Ukraine since Donald Trump returned to office more than 100 days ago. It follows a previous suspension of all Ukraine-related military aid while the administration has pivoted towards Russia and pushes for Kyiv-Moscow talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

The export package covers not only defense articles but also technical data and defense services. It was submitted to Congress through the Arms Export Control Act via a formal State Department notice seen by Kyiv Post, according to the report.

The approval comes after Congress previously authorized over $1 billion in DCS-related weapons for Ukraine. While the Biden administration had allowed transfers of certain critical arms—such as fully automatic .50 caliber machine guns—Trump’s first such approval comes under a new strategic context.

Dr. Michael Cecire, a defense and security researcher at RAND, said that continued US military assistance—even if partially restored—serves as vital diplomatic leverage. “The Trump administration has repeatedly communicated its desire for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine. To achieve its goal will require leverage with both Kyiv and Moscow,” he told Kyiv Post.

Two weeks ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Kyiv’s readiness to purchase 10 Patriot air defense systems from the US for $15 billion. However, former President Donald Trump rejected the proposal, blaming Ukraine for provoking Russia’s invasion. He said,

“When you start a war, you got to know that you can win the war. You don’t start a war against somebody that’s 20 times your size, and then hope that people give you some missiles.”