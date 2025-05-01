Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1162: Russia and North Korea to build bridge connection, burn bodies of killed North Korean troops

Exclusives

Military

Frontline report: Alcohol consumption compromises Russian operational security in Belgorod. Over a dozen Russian bodies scattered in and around an anti-tank ditch mark the latest failed assault, as Ukrainian forces combine FPV drones, grenades, and machine gun fire to devastating effect.

Drones strike Russian city of Murom, targeting facility that produces gunpowder. The governor of Vladimir Oblast confirmed a drone attack on Murom that caused a warehouse fire at what social media sources identify as a military production facility.

Russian war casualties reach 105,000 identified dead, Russian investigation finds. The proportion of Russian officer deaths has steadily declined throughout the war, now representing only 2-3% of total casualties compared to 10% in the early stages of the war.

Forbes: Russian military turns to school bus on frontline as their armor stocks deplete. Ukrainian drone operators struck a yellow school bus near the front lines in Donetsk Oblast, underscoring Russia’s growing reliance on civilian vehicles for military operations.

Kremlin says Russia can mobilize as in WWII if needed. Russia is recruiting 30,000 to 40,000 soldiers monthly through financial incentives rather than formal conscription, according to US and EU intelligence sources.

As of 30 APR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 951960 (+1100) Tanks: 10729 (+1) APV: 22353 (+1) Artillery systems: 27091 (+11) MLRS: 1374 (+1) Anti-aircraft systems: 1146 Aircraft: 370 Helicopters: 335 UAV: 34289 (+112) Cruise missiles : 3196 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 46611 (+179)



Intelligence and Technology

Politico: Ukrainian drone operators get game-styled points for Russian kills, exchange them for more weapons. Ukraine developed a new online platform that allows soldiers to convert battlefield successes, documented through drone footage, into points that can be redeemed for equipment.

South Korean intel: 600 North Korean soldiers killed fighting against Ukraine, bodies cremated before return. Bodies of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine are being cremated in Russia’s Kursk Oblast before being shipped back to North Korea, South Korean intelligence officials told lawmakers.

International

Zelenskyy may visit Czech Republic on 4 May, media reports. The Presidential Office announced a high-level diplomatic meeting for Sunday but refuses to disclose which foreign leader will arrive in Prague.

Zelenskyy holds phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister, invites him to Kyiv. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy discussed the increasing production of Russian ballistic missiles and Ukraine’s defense needs with newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Trump says Putin might be misleading him on peace.

US State Dep: North Korea is responsible for Russia’s war against Ukraine. The United States has called for an immediate end to North Korean troop deployments in Russia, stating that such actions violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

The Times: “Coalition of the willing” for Ukraine struggles to materialize amid Europe hesitation. The “coalition of the willing” formed in March 2025 to support Ukraine’s security amid Russian aggression is facing a critical shortage of actual willing participants apart from mainly the UK and France.

Politico: Leaders of Britain, France and Germany decide not to travel to Kyiv on 9 May. Ukraine’s attempt to organize a diplomatic counter-event to Putin’s Victory Day parade has hit a roadblock as multiple European leaders decline to attend.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine working with US on new Russian sanctions. President Zelenskyy announced Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia with the US administration aimed at forcing Moscow to the negotiating table.

Russia signals openness to US involvement at occupied Ukrainian nuclear plant. This potential shift comes days after Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had categorically dismissed any transfer of control over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant proposed in US peace deal.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

ISW: Russia prepares to forcibly remove and deport Ukrainian children this summer. Russian authorities will deport over 53,000 Ukrainian children to “summer camps” designed to erase their Ukrainian identity, according to a new ISW analysis.

Political and Legal Developments

Latvia jails citizen for fighting in Russian army against Ukraine. Latvia sentenced a man who illegally crossed back into Latvia after fighting in the Donetsk Oblast as part of Russian forces to six years

Ukraine criticizes proposal to advance Moldova EU accession talks separately. This separation is happening due to continued Hungarian obstruction, which has a pro-Russian government and opposes any support to Ukraine.

EU ambassador refutes reports of separating Ukraine-Moldova accession paths. Ukraine’s path to EU remains stalled by Russian-aligned Hungarian objections centered on minority rights concerns.

New Developments

Strategic bridge over river to connect Russia and North Korea by 2026. A two-lane road bridge will span the Tumen River in Russia’s Primorsky Krai region, designed to handle 300 vehicles and nearly 3,000 individuals daily.

