Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and North Korean Cabinet Chairman Pak Thae Song remotely inaugurated the construction of a new road bridge connecting Russia and North Korea across the Tumen River in Russia’s Primorsky Krai region.

. North Korea played an increasingly direct and critical role in Russia’s war against Ukraine, evolving from diplomatic support to active military involvement. North Korea supplied 4–6 million artillery shells, ballistic missiles, and rocket launchers since late 2023, covering 50% of Moscow’s ammunition needs. In 2024, North Korea also began deploying troops to Russia, particularly to Kursk Oblast, with Kim Jong Un ordering soldiers to assist in what he termed a “holy war” against Ukraine

During the ceremony, Minister Mishustin emphasized the project’s importance beyond its physical infrastructure.

“This is truly a landmark stage for Russian-Korean relations. Its significance goes far beyond just an engineering task,” according to Russian propagandist TASS news agency.

The bridge, scheduled for completion in approximately 18 months, will establish the first direct road connection between the two countries. Currently, Russia and North Korea are linked only by rail and air transportation.

The project features a total length of 4.7 km (2.9 miles) including access roads, with the bridge structure itself spanning one kilometer. The crossing will accommodate two traffic lanes within its 7-meter width.

Russia’s Ministry of Transport stated that the checkpoint on the Russian side will have capacity for “300 vehicles and 2,850 individuals per day,” with provisions for future expansion.

The bridge construction agreement was finalized during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea in June 2024, when the two nations also signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. This partnership subsequently led to North Korea sending soldiers to Russia’s Kursk Oblast for participation in military operations against Ukrainian forces.

On 28 April, North Korea officially acknowledged sending troops to Russia, framing their involvement as repelling a Ukrainian invasion of Russian territory.

North Korean state media praised their soldiers for “heroic feats” and announced plans to erect a monument in Pyongyang to honor their service.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry called for stricter international sanctions against Russia and North Korea, while the US State Department accused North Korea of bearing responsibility for prolonging Russia’s war against Ukraine due to its direct military involvement.

Meanwhile, NATO is intensifying efforts to learn from the war in Ukraine to prepare for the growing military threat posed by the deepening Russia-North Korea alliance. The US also ramped up cooperation with South Korea, conducting joint exercises focused on countering North Korea’s tunnel warfare tactics, which are also being adapted in Ukraine.