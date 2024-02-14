Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

UNESCO estimates $ 9 billion needed to revive Ukraine’s culture and tourism

Due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the cost of damage to Ukrainian cultural property is about $3.5 billion, a 40% increase from 2023
byMaria Tril
14/02/2024
1 minute read
damaged church in odesa
Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa damaged by Russian troops on 23 July. Source: Italian PM’s press service
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine will require $9 billion over the next decade to recover its culture and tourism industries, Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi, the Head of the UNESCO Desk in Ukraine, and Krista Pikkat, UNESCO Director of Culture in Emergencies, said at a briefing on 13 February.

Russia is deliberately targeting cultural cites in Ukraine to destroy Ukrainian identity.

“The damage continues to increase, and the needs for the sector’s recovery continue to grow,” Krista Pikkat said, adding that Kyiv alone had lost $10 billion in tourism revenue.

UNESCO estimated the cost of damage to cultural property at about $3.5 billion, a 40% increase from 2023, after analyzing the damage to 340 buildings, including museums, monuments, libraries, and religious sites.

According to UNESCO representatives, the organization has mobilised approximately US$66 million over the past two years to support Ukraine’s culture, education, and journalism.

“We are concerned about what is happening in Ukraine right now, so implementing measures to support creative industries and international solidarity is crucial,” Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi said.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reported early in January that 872 monuments of Ukraine’s cultural heritage have been destroyed or damaged due to Russian aggression in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts