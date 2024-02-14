UNESCO estimates $ 9 billion needed to revive Ukraine’s culture and tourism

Ukraine will require $9 billion over the next decade to recover its culture and tourism industries, Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi, the Head of the UNESCO Desk in Ukraine, and Krista Pikkat, UNESCO Director of Culture in Emergencies, said at a briefing on 13 February.

Russia is deliberately targeting cultural cites in Ukraine to destroy Ukrainian identity.

“The damage continues to increase, and the needs for the sector’s recovery continue to grow,” Krista Pikkat said, adding that Kyiv alone had lost $10 billion in tourism revenue.

UNESCO estimated the cost of damage to cultural property at about $3.5 billion, a 40% increase from 2023, after analyzing the damage to 340 buildings, including museums, monuments, libraries, and religious sites.

According to UNESCO representatives, the organization has mobilised approximately US$66 million over the past two years to support Ukraine’s culture, education, and journalism.

“We are concerned about what is happening in Ukraine right now, so implementing measures to support creative industries and international solidarity is crucial,” Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi said.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reported early in January that 872 monuments of Ukraine’s cultural heritage have been destroyed or damaged due to Russian aggression in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

