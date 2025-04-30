Zelenskyy holds phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister, invites him to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on 30 April.

The Ukrainian President congratulated Carney on the Liberal Party’s victory in parliamentary elections.

“I am confident that our relations with Canada will remain strong. Canada currently chairs the G7. We discussed our cooperation within this platform,” Zelenskyy said, adding that he thanked the Canadian Prime Minister for his readiness to work with Ukraine at the G7 level.

They also agreed that “strong sanctions against Russia remain necessary,” according to the Ukrainian President.

The leaders reviewed the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine and communication with key partners during their call.

“I invited Prime Minister Carney to visit Ukraine, Kyiv. I have no doubt that Canada’s leadership in defending international law will be felt,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President later added that he had informed Carney about the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine. Zelenskyy said that Russia is increasing production of ballistic missiles, making protection against them crucial for Ukraine.

“We discussed steps that could bring us closer to a complete, unconditional ceasefire and dignified peace. Pressure on Russia, including sanctions against the banking and energy sectors, can definitely influence this. We will coordinate decisions with partners,” Zelenskyy wrote.

The President said that he discussed cooperation within the “coalition of the willing” with Carney and added that various formats of cooperation are being prepared.

In late April 2025, the Liberal Party led by Carney won parliamentary elections. Zelenskyy congratulated the Canadian Prime Minister and the Liberal Party on their victory.

