Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy holds phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister, invites him to Kyiv

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy discussed the increasing production of Russian ballistic missiles and Ukraine’s defense needs with newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
byMaria Tril
30/04/2025
3 minute read
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Credit: Justin Tang \ AP
Zelenskyy holds phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister, invites him to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on 30 April.

The Ukrainian President congratulated Carney on the Liberal Party’s victory in parliamentary elections.

“I am confident that our relations with Canada will remain strong. Canada currently chairs the G7. We discussed our cooperation within this platform,” Zelenskyy said, adding that he thanked the Canadian Prime Minister for his readiness to work with Ukraine at the G7 level.

They also agreed that “strong sanctions against Russia remain necessary,” according to the Ukrainian President.

The leaders reviewed the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine and communication with key partners during their call.

“I invited Prime Minister Carney to visit Ukraine, Kyiv. I have no doubt that Canada’s leadership in defending international law will be felt,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President later added that he had informed Carney about the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine. Zelenskyy said that Russia is increasing production of ballistic missiles, making protection against them crucial for Ukraine.

“We discussed steps that could bring us closer to a complete, unconditional ceasefire and dignified peace. Pressure on Russia, including sanctions against the banking and energy sectors, can definitely influence this. We will coordinate decisions with partners,” Zelenskyy wrote.

The President said that he discussed cooperation within the “coalition of the willing” with Carney and added that various formats of cooperation are being prepared.

In late April 2025, the Liberal Party led by Carney won parliamentary elections. Zelenskyy congratulated the Canadian Prime Minister and the Liberal Party on their victory.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts