Open-air museum of Ukrainian culture and life burned down in Canada

A fire broke out at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village near Edmonton, Canada on the evening on 17 April, damaging several structures at the open-air museum, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Alberta reported.

The blaze began as a grass fire behind the museum on 18 April and quickly spread to nearby wooded areas, prompting temporary evacuations and road closures.

Authorities managed to contain the fire by approximately 10 pm local time, allowing them to cancel evacuation orders for nearby residents. Highway 16, which had been closed between Elk Island National Park and Range Road 194, was reopened for travel.

“The situation is developing rapidly, and it is currently impossible to confirm the extent of the damage,” law enforcement officials stated regarding the impact on the Ukrainian Village buildings.

The RCMP confirmed that “the fire has spread to structures in the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village,” though the full assessment of damage remains ongoing.

Founded in 1971 to commemorate Ukrainian settlement in central Alberta, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village preserves the legacy of early Ukrainian immigrants to Canada. The Alberta government purchased the site in 1975, which now features over 40 historic buildings relocated from farms and towns across the province.

These structures have been restored to reflect their early 20th century appearance. The village operates seasonally, welcoming visitors from May through early September.

The museum reportedly includes exhibition galleries that enhance understanding of early Ukrainian settlements in east-central Alberta.

