Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trudeau says Canada will “always stand in defense” of Ukraine as Trump blames Zelenskyy for Russia’s war

Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirms Canada’s unwavering support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, emphasizing that Ukrainians are fighting not only for their sovereignty but also for the international rules-based order.
byOlena Mukhina
21/02/2025
2 minute read
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. Photo: rpr.org.ua
Trudeau says Canada will “always stand in defense” of Ukraine as Trump blames Zelenskyy for Russia’s war

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed support for Ukraine amid recent statements by US President Donald Trump, saying that “Canada will always stand in defense” of Kyiv, according to The Hill.

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to sign a US agreement on resource transfers worth $500 billion, stating that Ukraine had received only $98.5 billion from the US since 2022, US President Donald Trump called him a dictator and lied about his support rating. He also said it’s his fault that Ukraine has been attacked by Russia. Zelenskyy responded, stating that Trump lives in a Russian-made “disinformation bubble.” Trump’s approach has sparked widespread criticism from European and American politicians, officials, and non-government organizations.

“Canada and our allies are unequivocal on standing up against Vladimir Putin’s illegal, immoral, unjust violations of the international order. I’m looking forward to sitting down with my European partners in a couple of hours to talk about how we will continue to stand, unequivocally, in defense of Ukraine, but also in defense of the rules that keep us all safe,” Trudeau stated.

He defended the “rules-based order,” which he stated has kept the world secure for nearly a century.

“Ukrainians have been fighting and dying not just to protect their sovereignty, their territorial integrity, They’re also fighting to protect the rules-based order that keeps us all safe around the world and has for close to 80 years now,” said Trudeau.

According to Trudeau, the world can experience a “period of peace, stability, and prosperity” because of rules governing borders and prohibiting invasions of neighboring countries—rules that Russia “deliberately chose to violate a number of years ago.”

Earlier, Trump has said Canada should be the 51st US state and proposed to erase the 5,525-mile-long border that separates the two countries, Associated Press reports.

Trudeau suggested behind his annexation calls may not be just light talk and appear to be “a real thing.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts