Trudeau says Canada will “always stand in defense” of Ukraine as Trump blames Zelenskyy for Russia’s war

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed support for Ukraine amid recent statements by US President Donald Trump, saying that “Canada will always stand in defense” of Kyiv, according to The Hill.

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to sign a US agreement on resource transfers worth $500 billion, stating that Ukraine had received only $98.5 billion from the US since 2022, US President Donald Trump called him a dictator and lied about his support rating. He also said it’s his fault that Ukraine has been attacked by Russia. Zelenskyy responded, stating that Trump lives in a Russian-made “disinformation bubble.” Trump’s approach has sparked widespread criticism from European and American politicians, officials, and non-government organizations.

“Canada and our allies are unequivocal on standing up against Vladimir Putin’s illegal, immoral, unjust violations of the international order. I’m looking forward to sitting down with my European partners in a couple of hours to talk about how we will continue to stand, unequivocally, in defense of Ukraine, but also in defense of the rules that keep us all safe,” Trudeau stated.

He defended the “rules-based order,” which he stated has kept the world secure for nearly a century.

“Ukrainians have been fighting and dying not just to protect their sovereignty, their territorial integrity, They’re also fighting to protect the rules-based order that keeps us all safe around the world and has for close to 80 years now,” said Trudeau.

According to Trudeau, the world can experience a “period of peace, stability, and prosperity” because of rules governing borders and prohibiting invasions of neighboring countries—rules that Russia “deliberately chose to violate a number of years ago.”

Earlier, Trump has said Canada should be the 51st US state and proposed to erase the 5,525-mile-long border that separates the two countries, Associated Press reports.

Trudeau suggested behind his annexation calls may not be just light talk and appear to be “a real thing.”

