Ukraine receives $ 35 million energy aid from Canada amid US cuts

Canada contributed an additional 50 million Canadian dollars (approximately $35 million) to Ukraine’s Energy Support Fund, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy.

This new funding comes days after the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced it would terminate its grant assistance to the fund.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy reported that Canada has pledged a future contribution of 10 million Canadian dollars ($7 mn).

Part of Canada’s new contribution will be directed toward developing solar power generation systems to support energy supply for Ukraine’s healthcare sector.

Rusian army has been striking Ukrainian energy infrustructure since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, impacting millions and causing significant economic and social challenges.

The announcement follows USAID’s recent decision to end its $75 million grant agreement with Ukraine’s Energy Support Fund.

In January, US President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day suspension of all American foreign aid for review. By March, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the cancellation of 83% of USAID programs.

Ukraine’s Energy Support Fund was established in April 2022, initiated by Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and then-European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson under the Energy Community Secretariat.

Partner contributions to the Fund now total more than $1 billion. Donors include both public and private sectors from over 30 countries, particularly EU member states, Great Britain, and the United States, as well as international and regional organizations.

