Trump says his “24-hour” Ukraine war solution was “a little bit sarcastic” remark

In an interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson, President Donald Trump explained he was being sarcastic when he claimed during his campaign he could resolve the Russia-Ukraine war within a day.
Maria Tril
14/03/2025
US President Donald Trump. Credit: Screenshot from the video of his interview for Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson
US President Donald Trump admitted that he was “somewhat sarcastic” when he promised during his campaign to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine within 24 hours.

Trump made this admission during an interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson, a segment of which was published on 14 March.

Trump that during his campaign he said he would “end this war in 24 hours.”

“Well, I was being a little sarcastic when I said that. What I really mean is I’d like to get it settled and I think I will be successful,” Trump said.

In the same interview, the US president said that efforts to resolve the war “are going well.” He expects more information next week about the US proposal regarding a ceasefire.

Ukraine agreed to the immediate implementation of a 30-day ceasefire following a meeting in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, if Russia also takes such a step.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin responded cautiously to the US ceasefire proposal. Without directly rejecting it, he hinted that Moscow might set its own conditions for any agreement.

