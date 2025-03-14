Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

FT: Putin unlikely to accept ceasefire until Russia achieves war objectives in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin is strategically engaging with Donald Trump’s ceasefire proposals while simultaneously pushing for battlefield advantages, with experts warning that Russia sees little incentive to halt its military campaign before achieving its territorial and political objectives in Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
14/03/2025
2 minute read
President-Donald-Trump-
US President Trump holds first Cabinet meeting in second term on 26 February. Credit: UPI.com
FT: Putin unlikely to accept ceasefire until Russia achieves war objectives in Ukraine

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has little reason to halt hostilities in Ukraine unless Russia achieves its objectives, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Recently, the US proposed a 30-day ceasefire, which Ukraine has accepted, but Russia’s commitment remains uncertain. On 13 March, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin stated that he wanted assurances that Ukraine would not receive weapons during a potential ceasefire. He also said that any deal must include conditions “necessary to achieve long-term peace and address the root causes of the war,” which are the destruction of Ukraine’s sovereignty. His claims came right after the US resumed its aid for Kyiv after weeks of pressure into a mineral deal and acceptance of peace with Russia without any security guarantees.

On 12 February, Putin, dressed in military uniform, visited a command post of Russian forces, where he was briefed on Moscow’s alleged progress toward reclaiming the entire Kursk Oblast. The FT says that this gesture sent Putin’s message: Russia sees no reason to stop fighting until all its goals are met.

While Donald Trump pushes for a swift end to the war, Putin aims to maximize Russia’s battlefield advantages while simultaneously convincing the US that engagement with Trump is proceeding as planned.

“There’s nothing Trump could plausibly offer that would make Russia give up on its objectives in Ukraine. But if you don’t have to say ‘absolutely not’ when there might be consequences for doing so, why would you?” said Samuel Charap, a political analyst at the Rand Corporation.

Meanwhile, Alexander Gabuev, director and senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin, believes a 30-day ceasefire would seem like a trap to Putin.

“There’s a chance Russia could drive Ukraine into a corner on the battlefield to the point where they’d have to make some uncomfortable decisions. Russia knows Trump wants a quick peace, but it can’t let Ukraine off the hook,” Gabuev noted.

He added that during a ceasefire, Kyiv could negotiate with European allies to deploy peacekeepers. This would present Moscow with a dilemma: attack them and be accused of violating the truce, or accept their presence and allow Ukraine to strengthen its position.

Earlier, security advisers to the leaders of Germany, Britain, and France made an unannounced trip to Washington for critical talks amid ongoing peace negotiations.

In the ceasefire agreement statement released by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US representatives on 11 March in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, Kyiv specifically insisted that “European partners be included in the peace process.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts