US State Dep: North Korea is responsible for Russia’s war against Ukraine

The United States has called for an immediate end to North Korean troop deployments in Russia, stating that such actions violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions.
30/04/2025
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. Photo via Wikimedia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Photo via Wikimedia.
The US State Department accused North Korea of prolonging the Russia-Ukraine war, stating that Pyongyang “bears responsibility” for its military involvement.

This statement comes after North Korea made its first official confirmation about sending troops to Russia under a strategic partnership agreement between the two nations. Russian officials have also acknowledged North Korean military participation in combat operations in Ukraine’s Kursk Oblast.

“Third countries, like the D​PRK, that have perpetuated the Russia-Ukraine war, bear responsibility,” a State Department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency on 27 April.

The spokesperson expressed ongoing concern about North Korea’s direct participation in the war and called for immediate action from both parties.

“We continue to be concerned by the D​PRK’s direct involvement in the war. The D​PRK’s military deployment to Russia and any support provided by the Russian Federation to the D​PRK in return must end,” the official said.

According to the State Department, Russia’s training of North Korean soldiers violates multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions that broadly prohibit military training or assistance involving North Korea.

