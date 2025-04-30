Zelenskyy may visit Czech Republic on 4 May, media reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Prague on 4 May, iDNES.cz reported on 30 April.

Prague Castle announced President Petr Pavel will receive a foreign head of state this Sunday, without specifying who the visitor will be.

Prague Castle has also announced that all ticket offices, information centers, gardens, visitor sites and exhibitions will be closed to the public throughout Sunday.

This is not the first time the Castle has kept silent about a high-level visit. Last year, the Presidential Office concealed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s visit until the last moment. The government special flight carrying him to Prague in July 2023 was escorted by two Gripen fighter jets.

President Pavel visited Ukraine in February this year, including the Russian-shelled port city of Odesa. During his visit to the war-torn country, he met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reconstruction and Regional Development Oleksiy Kuleba and representatives from Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv to discuss the battlefield situation and Ukraine’s reconstruction needs.

Pavel had previously visited Ukraine shortly after his inauguration in 2023, traveling together with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová. During that trip, he met with President Zelenskyy and visited the eastern city of Dnipro.

