Czech PM warns against appeasing Putin in Russo-Ukrainian war

Petr Fiala stresses the importance of continued Ukraine support, announces Czech defense spending increases.
byYuri Zoria
10/12/2024
2 minute read
Petr Fiala a Bloomberg interview in Prague, Czech Republic, December 2024. Photo: Milan Jaros/Bloomberg
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala warned Western allies against any “appeasement” in potential peace negotiations with Russia over Ukraine, emphasizing that Europe needs US strength to prevent further Russian aggression, Bloomberg reports.

During an interview at the parliament in Prague on 6 December, Fiala told Bloomberg that forcing Kyiv to cede territory would only encourage Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

“We find ourselves in a very complicated and dangerous situation that some rightly describe as a second Cold War,” Fiala said.

The Czech premier revealed he was “pleasantly surprised” by a recent phone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump, who showed interest in Prague’s position on Ukraine.

Mr. Trump wanted to understand our point of view,” Fiala told Bloomberg.

Drawing parallels with Czech history, Fiala warned that any cease-fire terms must be accepted by Ukraine, stating that anything else would amount to “another Munich Agreement.” He referred to the 1938 deal better known as the Munich Betrayal where Western powers accepted Nazi Germany’s annexation of parts of then-Czechoslovakia, appeasing Hitler before he started the WWII.

Europe’s security simply can’t be ensured with Russia occupying a part of Ukraine and continuing its aggression,” Fiala said, adding “I don’t believe in the politics of appeasement — it always benefits the aggressor. Always.”

Bloomberg says that the Czech Republic will reach NATO’s 2% of GDP defense spending benchmark this year.

“Our security can’t forever be based on the willingness of the US to defend Europe,” Fiala stated, calling for Europe to “play a bigger role, take more responsibility.”

