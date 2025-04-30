Latvia jails citizen for fighting in Russian army against Ukraine

A Latvian court sentenced a man to six years in prison for joining the Russian military and fighting against Ukraine, the Riga Northern Prosecutor’s Office reportув on 29 April.

The Riga City Court confirmed on his guilt for illegal participation in hostilities in Ukraine as part of the Russian army and deliberately crossing the state border unlawfully.

“The accused violated the prohibition established in regulatory acts against serving in armed forces formed by foreign countries and began service in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in 2023,” the prosecutor’s office said.

In October 2023, he was sent to the combat zone in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, according to court documents.

The man’s actions violated Latvia’s criminal law, which prohibits “active participation in armed conflict outside the territory of the Republic of Latvia that is directed against the territorial integrity and political independence of a state.”

The defendant returned to Latvia in autumn 2024 by illegally crossing the border from Russia.

Prosecutors reported that the man fully admitted his guilt and “used the rights provided for in the Criminal Procedure Law for cooperation, which was expressed in choosing a simpler type of process.”

The court sentenced him to six years imprisonment plus two years of probation supervision.

The exact number of Latvian citizens fighting for Russia against Ukraine remains unknown. According to the Russian investigative news outlet Important Stories, four Latvian citizens signed contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense between April 2023 and May 2024 at just one Moscow recruitment point.

Latvia has been supporting Ukraine since the full-scale invasion in 2022. The baltic state supports Ukraine politically and militarily, providing significant military aid including training for thousands of Ukrainian soldiers. Latvia has trained over 1,800 Ukrainian soldiers since July 2022, with plans to train up to 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2025.

Latvian society showed strong support for Ukraine’s victory, with over 60% of Latvians ready to support Ukraine until it wins

