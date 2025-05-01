EU ambassador refutes reports of separating Ukraine-Moldova accession paths

The European Union is not currently exploring options to split the EU accession processes of Ukraine and Moldova due to Hungary’s resistance to Ukraine’s membership, according to EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová.

Current Hungarian government led by Viktor Orbán is described as Russian-aligned due to Orbán’s personal ties with Kremlin’s officials and Hungary’s strong opposition to Ukraine’s aid, EU and NATO memberships, and sanctions on Russia.

Hungary also continues to purchase Russian natural gas. These imports primarily flow through the TurkStream pipeline (under the Black Sea to Türkiye) and the Balkan Stream route through Bulgaria and Serbia, bypassing Ukraine after the expiration of the Russia-Ukraine gas transit to the EU agreement in January 2025.

Katarina Mathernová clarified this position in recent comments to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.

“I would not characterize the situation as one where the European Union is considering separation,” Mathernová told Suspilne.

While both nations received approval from all 27 EU member states last year to begin formal membership talks, the process has stalled.

Hungary specifically blocked negotiations with Ukraine, citing concerns about Hungarian minority rights in the country. However, no EU members have raised objections to opening the first negotiation cluster with Moldova.

The European Commission continues to pursue diplomatic solutions on multiple fronts.

“We are definitely working to continue technical discussions and open negotiations,” Mathernová stated, emphasizing that the Commission remains engaged in active discussions with both Ukrainian and Hungarian officials.

Though technical separation of the accession processes could theoretically occur at some point, Mathernová indicated this would only be considered much later in the process.

“The question of this scenario will only arise at the final stage. And we are far from there yet,” she said.

The Hungarian government maintained its opposition to Ukraine’s EU membership since early 2025, claiming it would create burdens for both Hungary and the broader EU.

Ukraine’s Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna characterized suggestions of proceeding only with Moldova’s negotiations as “unconstructive.”

She confirmed upcoming consultations with Hungary to address these issues and a planned discussion with EU Commissioner Marta Kos.

Earlier, Mathernová suggested Ukraine could join by 2030 if reforms continue, though Western EU states express skepticism compared to Eastern members’ stronger support.